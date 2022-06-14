Ask the Expert
Triple digit heat index values and rain showers are still on tap for SWGA.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After scattered showers and thunderstorms developed, South Georgia saw a bit of damage from the MCS that has now moved out. A few areas of patchy fog could be possible as we go early in your Wednesday morning along with temperatures dropping down into the middle 70s. As we continue throughout your Wednesday, there’s going to be another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Not only that, but the heat will always be here. Thanks to an upper-level ridge that sticking around the area, the heat index values tomorrow will be reaching the triple digits and we could see a 100-degree temperature marking for our Wednesday. There is still a possibility for a new line of showers and storms to bring in damaging wind gusts and hail. A marginal risk (1 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center on the severe threat for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday seems like another opportunity for hot conditions and those hot conditions will last well into the weekend. Plenty of moisture is in the area during that time. So feeling like triple digits will remain throughout the rest of the week and early next week. We’ll be seeing the heat wave continue once again, but high temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. There’s no news of any relief anytime soon.

WALB First Alert Forecast 06/14/22 5:30pm
WALB First Alert Forecast 06/14/22 - 5:30p
