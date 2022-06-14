Albany man shot after spotting attempted car break-in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was shot after seeing someone trying to break into his wife’s car, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened Monday morning around 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Cloud Lane.

The victim told police that he was taking out the trash when he noticed someone trying to break into his wife’s car.

The victim was shot in his right hand and the suspect left the scene, according to APD.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.