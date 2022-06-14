Albany courts getting backlogged due to amount of speed zone camera violations, other issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Around 46,000 speed violations have been given out since the RedSpeed cameras went up last year, according to Albany Municipal Court Chief Judge Willie Weaver.

That large amount of citations and the city’s municipal court being open only three days a week has caused an extreme backlog for the court.

Chad Warbington is the city commissioner for Ward 4. He said the city is looking at other ways to hold court, such as a more community-based one. (WALB)

Ward 4 City Commissioner Chad Warbington said while many are upset about the cameras, the city is seeing results.

“All statistics say, even from other cities that are doing it, and we’re starting to see that now, is you start to see the citations go down,” Warbington said. “So this was never intended to be a long-term ongoing citation program. What you’re trying to do is you’re trying to change behavior.”

Warbington said, generally, there’s one way to change that behavior.

“Unfortunately, sometimes the way you change behavior is to issue a citation,” he said. “So, we are starting to see the numbers go down, and that’s really what we wanted to do.”

Warbington said one thing should be cleared up.

“One of the things that I’ve heard in the community is that the speed zone/school zone cameras are just for the city to raise money,” he said. “One of the things that our state legislator put in place is that that money cannot go into our general fund. So, that money has to be used for public safety projects.”

Willie Weaver is Albany's municipal court chief judge. Weaver said the courts have become backed up for a multitude of reasons, including violations issued by the RedSpeed cameras. (WALB)

Weaver said citations have become a workload problem for court staff but he said they’re working through it. Weave said the courts have become backlogged for others reasons and not just the violations issued by the speed zone cameras.

“We’re talking with the city officials about additional personnel to courts going to handle those types of citations, so we can handle them and not get backlogged,” Weaver said.

Both city leaders said there have been some complaints about signage for the speed cameras. They said the city is working to put up better signage.

