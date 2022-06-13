Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it...
The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
15-year-old dies in Albany drowning
Death investigation
Albany death investigation underway
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Fire
Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school
Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in East Albany shooting incident

Latest News

Donbas faces a dire situation.
Ukraine appeals for more defense systems
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
LIVE: Jan. 6 witnesses: We told Trump not to claim quick victory
Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.
8-year-old wandered alone on busy road after dad left to go drinking, court docs say
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from left, accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau,...
Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID days after meeting with Biden
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say