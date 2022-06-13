Off-duty officer helps family after van flipped on busy highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Anthony LaQuidara, a Florida officer, helped save the day for a family of four after their van flipped on its side Saturday.

“I know any other good person would have stopped on the side of the road,” LaQuidara said.

He used his training as an officer with the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office and also got help from nearly 10 other drivers who pulled over.

LaQuidara and scouts with Troop 26 were on their way back from a camping trip in Georgia.

They said the van was driving in front of them on I-75. When it switched lanes, one of the back tires blew, causing the driver to lose control and flip several times.

LaQuidara pulled two people out of the vehicle while gas was leaking and the van was smoking.

“We kicked out the back windshield so we got one girl out of there, and then there was one female who was trapped underneath the steering wheel,” he said. “So me and another gentleman crawled inside inside the car, and we had to lift her up in order to get her unstuck.”

Scouts Henry Bryan and John Stewart saw it all.

“I just see TJ (LaQuidara) pulling over and immediately bolting out. I’ve never seen anybody run that fast,” Bryan said.

“I was thinking, ‘I just hope they are OK. I hope the car does not catch on fire and TJ will be OK,’” John said.

LaQuidara has been their scoutmaster for about a year.

“We always hear the stories of his daily life as a police officer,” Bryan said. “We never expected to see him in action, especially not this extreme.”

John said LaQuidara’s actions inspired him to “help people more often.”

LaQuidara said he refuses to call himself a hero. He said he is just grateful to have been in the right place at the right time.

