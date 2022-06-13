Kids at higher risk of child abuse during summer, Lowndes Co. advocates say

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Child Advocacy Center in Valdosta responded to more than 1,000 cases of child abuse in the community last year.

Teachers and pediatricians are often on the frontlines of catching and reporting abuse. Advocates said that’s why children are at higher risk of abuse in the summer months.

Experts are now seeing a 20% increase in child abuse cases this year compared to previous years.

Summer is a time that most kids enjoy. But for many others, being away from school makes them vulnerable in their own homes.

Ashley Lindsay, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center in Lowndes County, said children who have been abused or have witnessed abuse usually lose trust in adults because of the fear and trauma caused by that experience. But there are ways to build back the trust.

“We ask them if you can name five trusted adults. So your parents usually, maybe a preacher, school teacher, a police officer and a grandparent. So we know that with kids being out of school, they lacked a trusted adult for them to be able to talk to about abuse,” Lindsay said.

Child abuse happens in many forms and to kids of all ages.

The advocacy center has seen victims from three to 18-years-old. A majority of the younger-aged children experience physical or sexual abuse by a family member or by a trusted adult. Older teens up to 18 experience abuse in some form online.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said it’s important that the community knows the signs, be vigilant and have conversations with children to be sure they are not silently experiencing abuse.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.