Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is still in the air.
The runoff elections for the Georgia Primaries are in full swing.
There are a few statewide races that will be decided on. These races will determine who will be on the November ballot in their respective races.
Here are the races:
Democrat:
Lt. Governor
- Charlie Bailey
- Kwanza Hall
Secretary of State
- Dee Dawkins-Haigler
- Bee Nguyen
Commissioner of Insurance
- Raphael Baker
- Janice Laws-Robinson
Commissioner of Labor
- William “Will” Boddie, Jr.
- Nichole Horn
Republican
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2
- Jeremy Hunt
- Chris West
Before you vote, here is what you need to know:
How to find your sample ballotNeed to find a sample ballot ahead of the runoff election? Follow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
- You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.
Early voting starts on June 13. Need to find your early voting location? Click here.
Election day is June 21. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Need to find your voting precinct? Click here.
If you are voting in person or absentee, you will need photo identification.
Here are the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services
- A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired
- Student ID from a Georgia public college or university
- Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity in Georgia
- Valid U.S. passport ID
- Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
- Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
Need to know any of your voting information? The “My Voter Page” has everything you need. Click here to access it. The same link and how to log in are above in the “How to find your sample ballot” section.
