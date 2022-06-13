GBI: Juvenile in custody after Decatur Co. shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a Decatur County shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a release.

Agents said on Sunday, around 6:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.

It happened in the 100 block of Penelope Drive. The GBI said it involved one male juvenile shooting another juvenile. The GBI said the other juvenile was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect was taken into custody by Decatur County deputies.

The GBI said the victim is in stable condition.

The case will be transferred to Superior Court. The release said aggravated assault and gun charges will be brought against the suspect.

The case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

