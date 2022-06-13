South Georgia, the heat starts today and it really won’t let up for the next two weeks so you don’t like the heat look away look away because this is going to get worse before it gets better. 102 to 107 is where it feels like temperatures will be from one to around 6pm actual temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will hit 90 by 11 o’clock. We do have a slight chance of a shower 20% little higher on the fringes Southwest and South East tonight will see a slight chance of a shower storm that temperatures go from 87 and 8pm to 76. Morning lows will be very muggy in the mid 70s There is a drop off you see there Sunday and Monday as drier doesn’t move in into the low 70s. Can you tell any heat index numbers will be between 106 and 109? All week long. Rain chances do come up a little bit tomorrow and Friday and then drop as our temperatures soar by this weekend.

