ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is still a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening. However, the overnight hours could feature some patchy fog developing due to all the moisture that we have left over here in the area. Lows for tonight will be falling into the middle 70s but will feel fairly humid. The main story throughout the middle of the week is the heat that is going to keep rising due to an upper-level ridge that continues to build into the area. High temperatures could be sitting in the mid to even upper 90s. Now with all this moisture, there is going to be an opportunity for some kind of precipitation depending on what lifting mechanisms we have. Mainly daytime heating is going to be those lifting mechanisms that we need for some of those showers and thunderstorms to pop off. Otherwise, you’d have to deal with the heat and right now we’re having increasing concerns of the potential for some heat advisories and maybe even heat warnings here in the southwest region of Georgia 105 to 110 degrees for a few days this week. Closer to the end of the week, we will begin to see high temperatures climbing to the triple digits and in a lot of areas with a lot of dry air in the pattern right now the indices by this point could reach above our advisory territory and maybe even go to warnings up to 110 to 115 degrees. On some of those days, shower chances are expected to continue into afternoons and evenings hopefully giving a little bit of relief from the heat but it’s still going to be muggy out there regardless, and then it looks like into next week. Doesn’t look like we’re going to be really dropping by much and so make sure you’re still practicing heat safety to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

