Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
15-year-old dies in Albany drowning
Death investigation
Albany death investigation underway
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Fire
Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school
Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in East Albany shooting incident

Latest News

WALB
Lowndes Co. seeing increase in child abuse cases
WALB
‘Tanker Truck’ to help with fire response
WALB
15-Year-Old Drowns At Apartment Complex, Albany
WALB
SGMC announces Clarice Ivey Massey scholarship winners
WALB
Another Level MC hosts bicycle raffle