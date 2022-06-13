Ask the Expert
Dawson PD: Man wanted on rape, assault charges

He is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges.
He is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted on a number of charges, including rape, according to the Dawson Police Department.

Willie Clarence Carter is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges.

He is described as 5′8 and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

