BINGE IT!: Stranger Things invades tv with season 4 record-breaking viewership

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, this month’s binge will literally keep you on the edge of your seat.

Netflix’s Stranger Things has definitely earned a spot at being our Binge of the Month! With the first part of the fourth season dropping in May, this series continues to get bigger and better. The second part of season four is scheduled to drop on July 1.

The science-fiction/horror series originally aired in July 2016 and has gotten record viewership ever since. Between May 23-29, viewers watched 5.1 billion minutes of Stranger Things on Netflix, according to Forbes.

With a 90% on the Tomatometer, critics say “season four captures all of the magic — and horror — of the best parts of the series.”

And Stranger Things is no stranger to awards and nominations. The series’ accolades include nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards and Grammy Awards, as well as wins with the Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Critics’ Choice Television Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

Though I won’t put all the complex adventures of Stranger Things into words, here’s a snapshot. Caution, there are a lot of spoilers.

Set in the 1980s, the town of Hawkins seems like the original quiet, small town. But unlike others, there is something dark and horrifying lurking underneath it.

Lucus, Mike, Will, and Dustin are nerdy kids from Hawkins that love adventure. Then, Will gets abducted by a dark creature from the “Upside Down.” Now, the search was on for Will.

Joyce, Will’s mother, and Hopper, the police chief, along with the community set out to find him.

During this time, Eleven, a superhuman raised in a lab, escaped after being experimented on for years. She’s soon found in the woods by Lucus, Mike and Dustin.

After befriending the boys, Eleven also joins the effort to find Will. She and Mike also grow closer and begin to like each other.

Joyce knows her son is still alive and can hear him trying to connect with her. During this time, Joyce and Hopper break into the lab for secrets and learn about Eleven’s traumatic past.

It’s revealed that during an experiment, made contact with a creature, opening another dimension.

Eleven uses her power to eventually connect to and save Will with the help of his friends.

After a battle in the school gym, Eleven defeats the monster.

Or, so they thought.

She made a home in Hawkins, being taken in by Hopper. Though her friends think she disappeared.

Will is back but he’s different. He can feel the creature isn’t completely gone. He can still feel his presence and the creature from the Upside Down is still influencing Will.

Soon, they find out that a larger presence from the Upside Down is over hovering Hawkins. Max and her brother, Billy, move to Hawkins and Max becomes closer to the group soon becoming one of them. Max and Lucus start to date.

Eleven and the creature meet again for yet another battle where she finished what she started and closed the opening to the Upside Down.

Afterward, she gets adopted by Hopper.

It’s now 1985, and the new and cool mall became a popular hangout spot in Hawkins. The Starcourt Mall ran all the mom-and-pop shops out of business.

Now being her father, Hopper is concerned about Eleven and Mike’s relationship. He thinks they may be too serious. He aims to talk to her but can’t find the words to say so he confides in Joyce.

Once problems start to rise in Eleven and Mike’s relationship, she and Max become closer.

Soon, Billy starts to have disturbing visions. He then becomes overtaken by the Mind Flayer that’s also possessing others in Hawkins.

With all this happening above ground, under the mall, a secret Russian operation is attempting to open the gate to the Upside Down. With the help of friends, they reached the Russians overseeing the whole operation.

Eleven and the others go up against the Mind Flayer. Eleven loses her powers while defeating the creature. The mall burns down in the midst of the fight, killing Billy. Hopper is thought to be dead fighting the Russian underground.

Eleven then moves away from Hawkins with Joyce, Will and his brother, Jonathan.

In the new town, she’s struggling with the loss of her powers, to make friends and is getting bullied.

During this time, in Hawkins, another creature from the Upside Down is lurking around killing teenagers.

Joyce gets sent to a package revealing that Hopper is still alive. Joyce and Murray, a friend that has also helps in the time of need, set off to Russia to rescue Hopper.

After Eleven gets in trouble, causing her to get arrested. But she’s sent back to the lab she was raised in. This time, they are hoping to regain her powers. Running into more trouble than they bargained for.

But I think other things are up some of their sleeves.

In Hawkins, the creature, Vecna, has gotten to Max, along with some others in Hawkins. But with the help of her friends and a very catchy song, she fought to be released from the creature’s shackles.

The group goes out in hopes to find the truth after another student is blamed for the murders.

Joyce and Murray eventually fight their way to Hopper as he fights against the creature held by the Russians.

And Eleven finally regains her powers after digging deep into her memory.

I can’t wait to see how this ends! Part 2 will drop on Netflix July 1.

For the inside details and adventures, you got to go watch the series for yourself!

Binge-watch Stranger Things now on Netflix!

