Albany Civil Rights Institute requests funds for master plan from Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Civil Rights Museum is growing and it says it wants to keep up.

On Monday, the institute asked Dougherty County leaders for help with its $3 million master plan.

They’re hoping new renovations not only bring more people through their doors but also help tell the stories they have at the institute even better.

The Albany Civil Rights Institute has been open for the past 25 years. Before moving to the building it’s in now, the first eight years were spent at Mt. Zion, the church next door.

Now, the institute wants to update the entire exhibit.

“There is one main exhibit in the institute that space is divided up. We are renovating so that we can continue serving as a premier educational source for telling the story of the Albany Civil Rights Institute,” Domonique Riggins, interim executive director, said.

Like so many other attractions, the Albany Civil Rights Institute had far fewer visitors during the height of the pandemic.

“Virtually zero,” said Riggins.

More people are gathering now in public places, and the museum saw growth in the first quarter of 2022.

“Almost 600 participants coming in. We want to keep that momentum,” said Riggins.

With a $3 million price tag, they’re asking both the City of Albany and the county for help in whatever amount of money they can give.

County and city leaders working on downtown development see the benefit of renovations.

Dougherty County Commission Chris Cohilas said people could go from the Albany Musuem of Art, when it makes its move downtown, to the Civil Rights Institute.

“If our overall goal is to drive more people to downtown, having them within very close proximity is actually a very good thing,” said Cohilas.

Riggins said whatever either government can do, they would be happy with. But the goal is still the same.

“Whatever they’re able to do, we’ll be happy, but I have no doubt the money will be raised. With the renovation we plan on doing, we can make the next generation of historians here in Southwest Georgia,” said Riggins.

They are planning on requesting funds from the City of Albany at a later date.

