Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for inmate

The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for inmate Joe Nathan James Jr.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date of July 28 for a man convicted of killing his one-time girlfriend after breaking into her home in Jefferson County almost three decades ago.

Joe Nathan James Jr. would become the second Alabama inmate put to death this year unless a court intervenes.

The 49-year-old James was sentenced to die after being convicted of capital murder during a burglary in the killing of his one-time girlfriend, Faith Hall, in Birmingham.

James was first convicted of murder and sentenced to die in 1996 and again during a retrial in 1999.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

