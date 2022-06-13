Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

15-year-old dies in Albany drowning

Drowning
Drowning(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A teen is dead after a drowning incident that happened on Sunday, according to Dougherty County coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said he responded to the drowning of a 15-year-old boy at an apartment complex in the 1400 Block of Whispering Pines.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fowler said this is the first fatal drowning of a child this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was charged with third degree forgery.
Man arrested in Albany forgery incident
Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in East Albany shooting incident
Rolle was arrested for high-speed chase from Lowndes County to Madison County (speeds at 135...
Deputies chase suspect at more than 130 MPH through Lowndes, Madison counties
Missing Atkinson Co. woman
Atkinson Co. deputies searching for missing woman
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’

Latest News

Fire
Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school
Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school
Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school
Death investigation
Albany death investigation underway
Missing Atkinson Co. woman
Atkinson Co. deputies searching for missing woman