15-year-old dies in Albany drowning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A teen is dead after a drowning incident that happened on Sunday, according to Dougherty County coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said he responded to the drowning of a 15-year-old boy at an apartment complex in the 1400 Block of Whispering Pines.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fowler said this is the first fatal drowning of a child this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

