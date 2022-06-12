Worth Co. veteran non-profit raises money for suicide prevention

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 20 veterans die of suicide every day in America.

Groups in South Georgia teamed up Saturday to try to get that number to zero.

“We just want our veterans to know that they’re not alone. That’s a big thing,” said Cody Humphrey, Sons of the American Legion Post 335.

His group hosted the 2nd Annual Veterans suicide event in Worth County. One of the goals of the event was to fundraise for more events to raise awareness of suicide amongst veterans.

“It’s nationwide. It’s a big deal, it’s a big problem,” Humphrey said.

Cody Humphrey says this event is important to him since his grandparents served in the military (WALB)

They include those who didn’t get deployed before dying because they said Veterans Affairs neglect those men and women.

“I don’t care if you’re still active duty. I don’t care if you’re basic and then got out, you are still a veteran in our world,” said Laura Busbin, co-Founder of John’s Mission For 22.

This event hits home for Busbin as she is the mom of a son who took his own life. She said she wished there was an organization like hers that would tell her the indications that her son was struggling.

“When he got home we knew there was something wrong. My daughter-in-law told me after my son’s passing ‘you never saw the Jonathan I saw’. That was heartbreaking for me because for a mom, that’s your child,” Busbin said.

The event on Saturday had a car show and a raffle to raise money (WALB)

She started her own non-profit in Berrien County called John’s Mission for 22. She said she did it so no other family feels the way she felt. Her organization helps veterans with mental health or just assimilating into civilian life.

“As a parent, my worst fear is Jonathan will be forgotten and when I talk to these families, moms tell me the same thing. I promise you no veteran will be forgotten not as long as I’m living and breathing,” Busbin said.

In October, Jon’s Mission For 22 will be flying out families to share stories of their sons, husbands, daughters and wives who were lost to suicide.

