ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A strengthening ridge builds from the west across SWGA and this will set the stage for a very hot week ahead. If we see any rainfall over the next few days, it will primarily be Seabreeze driven and that will keep southwest Georgia on the lesser end for rainfall most days. As always, this time of year a few strong storms are possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail being the primary threats. In the typical summertime pattern, we are going to be dealing with those really high temperatures a lot of us are going to be swarming into the mid-90s. Heat index values are going to be in excess of 100 degrees at some locations. Nights are also going to be fairly muggy as well with temperatures mainly sitting in the mid-70s or a little bit higher over the next several days. That’s really going to be the story we’re going to keep that same trend. Current guidance has a complex of thunderstorms working into SWGA Tuesday evening. While through timing it’s hard to pin down the possible impacts from this line of storms is expected to be strong winds. The long-term pattern does see that a front will break down this high-pressure system that we have in the area by the late week into the early part of the weekend when we’ll start seeing temperatures really dropping down from the 90s maybe into the lower 90s and we could feel some heat index values really getting a little bit lower than that. But still with all you want to make sure that you are taking heat safety precautions like wearing loose-fitting clothing like color clothes, taking breaks, drinking plenty of fluids, seeking shelter, whatever you can do to stay out of the heat, but we will be keeping isolated scattered showers and thunderstorm chances each day over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.