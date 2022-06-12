Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that occurred at Scott Elementary School is currently under investigation, according to officials.
The Thomasville fire department responded to 100 North Hansell Street around 1:07 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a fire at the school.
Officials said the fire was put out and that state fire marshals are currently doing an investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.