Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that occurred at Scott Elementary School is currently under investigation, according to officials.

The Thomasville fire department responded to 100 North Hansell Street around 1:07 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a fire at the school.

Officials said the fire was put out and that state fire marshals are currently doing an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

