Albany death investigation underway
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is currently underway at Highland Park located off of Oglethorpe Avenue, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler said an older African American male was found in a trailer and that there were no signs of trauma.
Fowler said it appears that the body had been in this trailer for some time.
The body was discovered by a man who told WALB he smelled an odor.
This is a developing story and a reporter is at the scene to learn more.
