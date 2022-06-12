Ask the Expert
Albany death investigation underway

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is currently underway at Highland Park located off of Oglethorpe Avenue, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said an older African American male was found in a trailer and that there were no signs of trauma.

Fowler said it appears that the body had been in this trailer for some time.

The body was discovered by a man who told WALB he smelled an odor.

This is a developing story and a reporter is at the scene to learn more.

