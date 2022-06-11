Ask the Expert
Weekend rain but not a washout

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A nice break from the humidity Friday as highs reached near average low 90s. Rain arrived early evening as a complex of showers and storms pushed east. Areas of light to moderate rain with brief downpours will end around midnight. Overnight clouds as lows drop into the low 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely while temperatures and the humidity slowly rise through the weekend.

Next week rain chances hold each day as a dominate ridge of high pressure parks across the region. It’ll be the hottest period so far as summer-time heat and humidity peaks. Highs top mid to upper 90s but it’ll feel hotter 100°-105° and higher.

In tropics, rather quiet in the Atlantic basin. Tropical storm formation is not expected over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

