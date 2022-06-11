Ask the Expert
Atkinson Co. deputies searching for missing woman

Missing person
Missing person(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for a missing woman.

Deputies are looking for Nancy Echeverria, also known as Veria.

Echeverria has red hair, brown eyes and is described as 5′5 and 89 pounds.

Deputies said she could be driving a 1994 red Toyota truck with a Georgia license plate number is 2-7-7-7-Q-C.

Deputies also said she tried calling her neighbor Thursday and messaged a loved one saying she was lost in Douglas.

Her phone was pinged in Jeff Davis and Telfair Counties.

A report came in from a person living in Douglas saying she may have been seen near The Medicine Cabinet there, early in the morning.

Deputies said there are concerns about her health.

WALB is working to get photos of her.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call 911 or Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 912-422-3611.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

