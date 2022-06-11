Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 arrested in East Albany shooting incident

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been arrested in connection to the East Albany shooting incident that happened at Pine Ridge Apartments on May 19, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

The APD Gang Unit arrested a juvenile on June 6.

The juvenile is charged with criminal attempt armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, four counts of gang participation, possession of a pistol under 18, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
He was charged with third degree forgery.
Man arrested in Albany forgery incident
2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Update: 2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Demario Profit was arrested on Wednesday and charged with armed robbery. Previously, Roger...
Second man arrested in Albany restaurant armed robbery
Inflation is increasing everywhere. And businesses in our area are feeling it.
Inflation affecting South Ga. restaurants

Latest News

Property owners in Randolph County received this tax year assessment notice in the mail recently.
Randolph Co. property taxes cause concerns
WALB
South Ga. movie theaters prepare for popcorn shortage
WALB
Albany Tech’s Dr. Anthony Parker laid to rest
WALB
Berrien hospital to get extension