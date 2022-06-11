1 arrested in East Albany shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been arrested in connection to the East Albany shooting incident that happened at Pine Ridge Apartments on May 19, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

The APD Gang Unit arrested a juvenile on June 6.

The juvenile is charged with criminal attempt armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, four counts of gang participation, possession of a pistol under 18, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and conspiracy to commit a crime.

