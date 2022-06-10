South Ga. movie theaters prepare for popcorn shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is the best time for movie theaters like to make money.

“A big rebound for theaters and I’m excited with what the summer is going to hold. With the summer and the movies coming out,” Robert Dykes, director of Cairo’s Zebulon Theater, said.

That excitement may turn into angst depending on how bad the popcorn shortage could get this summer.

Dykes said he hears the costs for popcorn could increase 10% year over year.

“I’m going to keep prices as low as I can in anticipation that this will pass,” Dykes said.

Ahead of the expected price increase, Dykes said he is buying as much as he can so he doesn’t have to pass it on to customers. Dykes said like most businesses, he struggled during the pandemic.

This summer, theater directors like Dykes are anxious to fill up theater seats, but parents are too.

Amanda Brown said this is only her second time going to a theater post-pandemic.

“The pandemic is not over but we’re beginning to feel more comfortable going out again. Kids going out to the movies and those types of things,” Brown said.

Then, WALB News 10 told her of a possible popcorn shortage.

“That’s terrible. It’s part of the movie, it’s part of the experience,” she said.

Another parent WALB spoke with didn’t want her name or face on the news, but she said increased popcorn prices won’t stop her from going to the movies.

“Summertime, it’s an amazing time to do with your kids. Especially if you work a busy schedule as I do. It’s as simple as that. It’s about watching the smile on their face,” she said.

Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist with UGA, said that South Georgia does not produce kernels used in popcorn. Kemerait said it may be tied to increased input costs farmers are experiencing all over America.

WALB reached out to AMC theaters in Albany to see if they are experiencing a similar shortage and we’re waiting to hear back.

