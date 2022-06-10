Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

South Ga. movie theaters prepare for popcorn shortage

Theaters are preparing for the popcorn shortage to last through the summer.
Theaters are preparing for the popcorn shortage to last through the summer.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is the best time for movie theaters like to make money.

“A big rebound for theaters and I’m excited with what the summer is going to hold. With the summer and the movies coming out,” Robert Dykes, director of Cairo’s Zebulon Theater, said.

That excitement may turn into angst depending on how bad the popcorn shortage could get this summer.

Dykes said he hears the costs for popcorn could increase 10% year over year.

“I’m going to keep prices as low as I can in anticipation that this will pass,” Dykes said.

Ahead of the expected price increase, Dykes said he is buying as much as he can so he doesn’t have to pass it on to customers. Dykes said like most businesses, he struggled during the pandemic.

This summer, theater directors like Dykes are anxious to fill up theater seats, but parents are too.

Amanda Brown said this is only her second time going to a theater post-pandemic.

“The pandemic is not over but we’re beginning to feel more comfortable going out again. Kids going out to the movies and those types of things,” Brown said.

Then, WALB News 10 told her of a possible popcorn shortage.

Popcorn prices are expected to increase 10% for theaters.
Popcorn prices are expected to increase 10% for theaters.(WALB)

“That’s terrible. It’s part of the movie, it’s part of the experience,” she said.

Another parent WALB spoke with didn’t want her name or face on the news, but she said increased popcorn prices won’t stop her from going to the movies.

“Summertime, it’s an amazing time to do with your kids. Especially if you work a busy schedule as I do. It’s as simple as that. It’s about watching the smile on their face,” she said.

Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist with UGA, said that South Georgia does not produce kernels used in popcorn. Kemerait said it may be tied to increased input costs farmers are experiencing all over America.

WALB reached out to AMC theaters in Albany to see if they are experiencing a similar shortage and we’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Update: 2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Inflation is increasing everywhere. And businesses in our area are feeling it.
Inflation affecting South Ga. restaurants
Fire Destroys Family Business & Community Staple
Fire destroys Moultrie family business and community staple
Peanuts growing in a farm off Omega Ty Ty Road (Source: WALB)
Ukraine War could impact Ga. peanut sales

Latest News

Property owners in Randolph County received this tax year assessment notice in the mail recently.
Randolph Co. property taxes cause concerns
WALB
South Ga. native, life coach set to speak at Carnegie Hall
WALB
Second man arrested in Albany restaurant armed robbery
She's been found safe.
Update: Missing Lee Co. juvenile found safe