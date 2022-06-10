Second man arrested in Albany restaurant armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A second man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at an Albany restaurant.

The armed robbery happened at Maryland’s Fried Chicken on May 26.

Demario Profit was arrested on Wednesday and charged with armed robbery.

Previously, Roger Lewis was arrested on June 2 and also charged with armed robbery.

Both are in the Dougherty County Jail.

