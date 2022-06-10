Man arrested in Albany forgery incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a forgery incident that involved several checks totaling thousands of dollars.

On June 3, police responded to Sunbelt Ford in the 2900 block of Slappey Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. Officers were told that two checks were cashed on the business’ payroll account that totaled $60,000.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Justin Kiser, 23, deposited the check in someone else’s account.

Police said six other checks totaling over $100,000 were attempted to be deposited and were stopped before they cleared.

Kiser was charged with third degree forgery.

Police said other arrests are pending and the six other check deposits are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

