Litman Cathedral food box giveaway Saturday(Litman Cathedral HOGSIC)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral will continue their monthly food box giveaway this Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

The event is drive-thru only and will be at the church, 1129 W. West Whitney Avenue.

Participants must have the truck or back seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle. No one is allowed to get out of their vehicle.

This is a partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

For more information, call (229) 439-2411.

