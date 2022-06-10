Lee County hosts youth softball camp

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the Lee County softball program is hosting their annual youth camp this week, which has been a hot ticket summer event nearly thirty years running.

50 young ladies taking part this week and learning a lot from one of the best softball programs that 6A has to offer.

For the Lady Trojans, this week is always a fun time and the ladies know it is all about just getting better.

“You know, we have a review at the end of each day of camp and we ask the girls to give us some things that they have learned or some things that they have improved on and that’s what we look for, just improvement out of the girls,” said Trojans head softball coach Dwayne Suggs. “The participation has been great, we have 50 girls this year strong, our JV and varsity girls are out here working, they love to work with the younger kids, just a phenomenal camp for our program and for our girls in our community to come out and participate in.”

Another successful camp is in the books and now the Trojans will look ahead to the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.