Lee County football hosts 17th youth camp

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Camp season would make it’s return to Trojan Field this week, as the five time defending champions of Region 1-6A hit the field to give back and teach the basics to many of the young athletes that hope to fill their shoes one day.

For the 17th year in a row, the Lee County football camp was back and better than ever, and for the eighth year in a row the guys welcomed in the Lee County cheer program, combining for a cheer camp as well.

All in all, more than 100 campers came out to learn all of the fundamentals and spend some time with the varsity athletes they see each and every Friday night, and for Lee County, it’s a joy to have each and every summer.

“First thing we want them to have a good experience and second thing, we want to teach them some things that they can carry with them from this camp,” said Trojans head football coach Dean Fabrizio. “Not just hey, you come to the camp today and that’s it, we’re hoping to teach them some general fundamentals that they can take with them and work on after this camp is over with. You know a lot of kids came out, they are doing a great job out here today, we’re having a lot of fun with them, your cheerleaders have a great turnout, having a lot of fun also learning the fundamentals of cheer and it’s just been a really good day overall.”

A great day of camp as the Trojans also opened their summer conditioning this week, with that 2022 season right around the corner.

