Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and killed. (Source: WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A police officer in Alabama has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

WBRC reports Officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, was killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police Department Chief Sebo Sanders called the news of Croom’s death devastating. He said Croom interned at the department while he was in college and showed an interest in getting into law enforcement.

“It’s sad; I’m very sad. And it’s heartbreaking when you have a young man who all his life wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me,” Sanders said.

The police department offered condolences to Croom’s friends, family and fellow Meridian police officers.

Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to...
Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to the Croom Foundation.(Family of Kennis Croom)

Croom had been with the Meridian Police Department since October 2021.

On Friday, authorities were able to arrest Dante Bender in connection to the officer’s shooting. Bender was taken into custody about 80 miles outside of Meridian.

Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom.
Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Update: 2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Inflation is increasing everywhere. And businesses in our area are feeling it.
Inflation affecting South Ga. restaurants
Fire Destroys Family Business & Community Staple
Fire destroys Moultrie family business and community staple
Peanuts growing in a farm off Omega Ty Ty Road (Source: WALB)
Ukraine War could impact Ga. peanut sales

Latest News

Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week,...
Tampons, pads see supply chain shortages, inflation
Property owners in Randolph County received this tax year assessment notice in the mail recently.
Randolph Co. property taxes cause concerns
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya