So we’re starting off not as muggy this morning. In some cases, we’re 10 degrees cooler than we were yesterday. That’d be Blakely 71. To start off at at nine o’clock with extra sunshine, the dryer heats up faster. We’ll hit 91 o’clock hanging out in the mid 90s. The feels like temperature that heat index value should be very close to the temperature this afternoon so it’ll feel like 95 Now we do have a slight chance of a shower storm arriving around nine to 10pm especially for Southwestern communities that would be Decatur Seminole Miller early in Grady County, you have a little better chance of rain 92 to 79 We’ll hold that rain chance 30% for the overnight mostly cloudy 73 temperatures in the morning we’ll get muggier and muggy or as we get next week we’re talking mid 70s. Daytime highs will climb to from the low 90s into the mid to upper 90s Heat index values 100 Plus rain chances will be a governor on those temperatures staying away from the century mark.

Chris Zelman

