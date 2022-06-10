Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Drier today, Wetter this weekend. Hotter next week.
So we're starting off not as muggy this morning. In some cases, we're 10 degrees cooler than we were yesterday. That'd be Blakely 71. To start off at at nine o'
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

So we’re starting off not as muggy this morning. In some cases, we’re 10 degrees cooler than we were yesterday. That’d be Blakely 71. To start off at at nine o’clock with extra sunshine, the dryer heats up faster. We’ll hit 91 o’clock hanging out in the mid 90s. The feels like temperature that heat index value should be very close to the temperature this afternoon so it’ll feel like 95 Now we do have a slight chance of a shower storm arriving around nine to 10pm especially for Southwestern communities that would be Decatur Seminole Miller early in Grady County, you have a little better chance of rain 92 to 79 We’ll hold that rain chance 30% for the overnight mostly cloudy 73 temperatures in the morning we’ll get muggier and muggy or as we get next week we’re talking mid 70s. Daytime highs will climb to from the low 90s into the mid to upper 90s Heat index values 100 Plus rain chances will be a governor on those temperatures staying away from the century mark.

First Alert Weather

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Update: 2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Fire Destroys Family Business & Community Staple
Fire destroys Moultrie family business and community staple
Peanuts growing in a farm off Omega Ty Ty Road (Source: WALB)
Ukraine War could impact Ga. peanut sales
Inflation is increasing everywhere. And businesses in our area are feeling it.
Inflation affecting South Ga. restaurants

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More rain likely before weekend
Next round of rain Friday evening
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday June 9
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather