Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Deputies chase suspect at more than 130 MPH through Lowndes, Madison counties

46-year-old Lenoris Jerome Rolle now faces several felonies
Rolle was arrested for high-speed chase from Lowndes County to Madison County (speeds at 135...
Rolle was arrested for high-speed chase from Lowndes County to Madison County (speeds at 135 mph).(MCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 46-year-old man is now faced with multiple felonies after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit that spanned at least two counties.

It started Thursday morning in south Georgia as deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office chased a silver sedan, and stated a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 9 a.m., the chase was reportedly nearing the Madison County line at speeds of 135 miles-per-hour on Colin Kelley Highway (SR 145), it said.

Deputies from the MCSO were reportedly dispatched to the scene to try and stop the vehicle from entering the Madison city limits. Shortly thereafter, the Lowndes County SO vehicle broke down and the Madison County Deputies took over the chase, as speeds in excess of 130 MPH continued. Members of the Madison Police Department also stepped in to help, said the release.

Four attempts at deploying tire deflation devices were reportedly made, with two proving successful.

The first attempt was near Fellowship Baptist Church, but the driver was able to avoid it. The second attempt deflated the sedan’s front passenger-side tire. However, the driver continued to drive toward the city at more than 100 miles per hour.

A third attempt was made near the area of Northeast Brickyard Pond Avenue, but the driver was again able to avoid the device. A fourth and final attempt was made near the Madison Church of God and proved successful in deflating the left front tire. The driver narrowly missed hitting the sergeant who had deployed the device, the news release stated.

According to MCSO, despite having both front tires deflated, the driver continued on until MCSO Lieutenant Bobby Boatwright intentionally drove his patrol truck into the path of the vehicle, eventually pinning it between a tree. Boatwright was not injured.

The driver and sole occupant was identified as 46-year-old Lenoris Jerome Rolle, of Jonesboro, Ga. He was arrested without injury.

According to the report, Rolle was on inmate release status. He was transported to the Madison County Jail where he is facing felony charges from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (GA) and has an active arrest warrant from Collier County Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Update: 2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Inflation is increasing everywhere. And businesses in our area are feeling it.
Inflation affecting South Ga. restaurants
Fire Destroys Family Business & Community Staple
Fire destroys Moultrie family business and community staple
Peanuts growing in a farm off Omega Ty Ty Road (Source: WALB)
Ukraine War could impact Ga. peanut sales

Latest News

Demario Profit was arrested on Wednesday and charged with armed robbery. Previously, Roger...
Second man arrested in Albany restaurant armed robbery
He was charged with third degree forgery.
Man arrested in Albany forgery incident
Anthony Giddens, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in...
Moultrie man pleads guilty to meth trafficking
It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
APD investigating building wire theft