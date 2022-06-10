Albany Tech’s Dr. Anthony Parker laid to rest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people came out to remember the life of Dr. Anthony Parker, the former president of Albany Technical College.

He passed away at 69 on Monday. On Friday, family, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate a life well-lived.

Parker was best known as a Christian, a family man, a leader, a forward-thinking president and a friend to all.

It was evident how many lives he touched by the number of people at his funeral.

With a love for education, he served 27 years as president of Albany Technical College, making him the longest-standing president there and in the Technical College System of Georgia.

His colleagues spoke about his ability to make ideas a reality, adding his legacy will live forever.

Dr. Alvetta Thomas is Dr. Anthony Parker's colleague from Albany Technical College. (WALB)

Dr. Alvetta Thomas was one of those colleagues.

“Without a doubt, his legacy lives on in each colleague he worked with will live on in each leader he helped to develop, each student he championed and each friend he befriended. His sense of family extended far beyond his immediate family to his alma matter to Albany Tech to the surrounding community — and to the golf course if you were lucky enough to meet him there,” said Thomas.

One of his friends who worked in the U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Willie Williams said Parker was humble. (WALB)

“His service was about self not about Parker, but about all of humanity,” he said.

″He knew what it took to serve to be great. It took humility and willingness to be last in order to be first. And if you look at his life in broad scope, the most humble person you ever want to interact with,” said Dr. Roscoe Williams.

They also spoke about Parker’s care for others. His friend from Procter & Gamble Werhner Washington said Parker wanted success for all.

“Anthony believed every life had value. In terms of education, he believed we could not afford to leave anyone behind. Anthony Parker dreamed big, asked big and believed big,” said Washington.

Glenn Singfield is one of Dr. Anthony Parker's friends. (WALB)

It was clear Dr. Parker was a light in many people’s life. His friend Glenn Singfield reflected on his long-time friend.

“Listen to everybody talk about Dr. Parker, you think he was an angel. He was really close with anybody he came in contact with left better than they were when they got there,” said Singfield.

Dr. Anthony Parker's daughters, from left to right, Andrea Parker Smith and Dr. Kimberly Parker also spoke at his funeral. (WALB)

Both of his daughters, Dr. Kimberly Parker and Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Andrea Parker Smith spoke about what he meant to them.

“To those of you who spoke about my father the best way I know how to describe him. He gave you what you needed to be great so that you could do greatness,” said Dr. Kimberly Parker.

“I miss him. I miss his laughter. His wit. I miss hearing the same story over again, adding drama for the effect. I miss, mostly, his wisdom. I think that’s to be expected. You know how people say, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do without him?’ I know exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to thrive,” said Andrea Parker Smith.

She went on to say because her dad laid the foundation for success, the community, the family and friends are going to thrive, and continue his legacy.

