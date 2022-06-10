Albany police looking for missing autistic juvenile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a missing juvenile with autism.

Tyshawn Riley, 13, was last seen in the 500 block of 5th Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with white stripes on the side, and black shoes.

Riley is 5 feet and about weights 100 pounds. He has a slender build with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-2132.

