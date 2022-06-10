Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary

Ask the Expert
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Fans of the “Scooby Doo” series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma.

Airbnb has three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the iconic Mystery Machine, the van used by the characters as they foiled mysteries.

This special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action “Scooby Doo” film.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.

Those who book a one-night stay will get lots of perks, including a late-night viewing of the film complete with all-you-can-eat snacks and other throwbacks to 2002, including the latest Sugar Ray album.

Booking information is available on Airbnb’s website here.

