Warwick native invited to speak at Carnegie Hall

Dr. Yolanda Payne, Valdosta life coach, has been invited to speak at Carnegie Hall.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Yolanda Payne will grace the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City to speak at The Global Entrepreneurship Initiative’s Summer Symposium on June 15.

The Warwick native is the owner and founder of Yolanda’s Coaching Academy, LLC in Valdosta where she works with individuals interested in becoming certified life coaches.

Payne, who is also a best-selling author, has 28 years of experience. Through the years, she has been featured in USA Today, The Oprah Magazine, and co-authored “Success Breakthroughs” with Jack Canfield of the Chicken Soup for The Soul series.

At Carnegie Hall, she will share her experience and coaching expertise with new entrepreneurs from around the world.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

