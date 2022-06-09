Ask the Expert
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’

A teenage girl thought she was going to spend her break from school volunteering at a church summer camp. Two days in, her family was told she couldn’t anymore — initially — because she made a “life choice” that caused some distraction at camp.(Cropped torbakhopper / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A teenage girl thought she was going to spend her break from school volunteering at a church summer camp. Two days in, her family was told she couldn’t anymore — initially — because she made a “life choice” that caused some distraction at camp.

Elizabeth is transgender.

Her family told WALB News 10 that because of that, she was let go from volunteering. Later, Elizabeth’s family learned that some “mean girls” making comments about her also played into that decision.

Coming up on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6, we will hear from Elizabeth and her family and the church about what happened.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

