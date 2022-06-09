Ask the Expert
Thrush Aircraft to launch production expansion, hire over 125 people

Thrush Aircraft, LLC, an aircraft manufacturing company in Albany, recently announced the expansion of production leading to the launch of four certification programs for two engine and airframe configurations, along with the employment of over 125 people.(Thrush Aircraft)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thrush Aircraft, LLC, an aircraft manufacturing company in Albany, recently announced the expansion of production leading to the launch of four certification programs for two engine and airframe configurations, along with the employment of over 125 people.

In a release, Thrust said these programs will combine its best 500-gallon airframe with additional engine options from Pratt and Whitney (PT6-34AG and PT6-140AG) to create their new 510P2 and 510P2+ aircraft.

The first of four configurations have been granted its type certificate from the FAA. Currently, Thrush has orders in place for 510P2 and 510P2+ models to be delivered to eight different countries. Performance data will be published on both models in June and July.

By the time the first two type certificates are awarded, Thrush officials say they expect to have 12 aircraft completed and ready for delivery. Thrush will hire more than 125 people over the next 12 months to grow its production capacity to meet the increased market demand. Thrush will continue to build and deliver the 710P aircraft, as that production line is not affected by the certification program.

“The new P2 and P2+ deliver increased performance, productivity and reliability to our customers. We are continuing to invest in our production capacity to meet the growing demand for our products and services, and we are grateful for the positive initial feedback and the significant preorders from the marketplace,” Mark McDonald, Thrush Aircraft’s CEO.

