Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Teacher at Christian school in Florida arrested for sexting with student, records show

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.(Taylor County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray) – A teacher at a private Christian school in Florida is charged with soliciting sex with a student after deputies say she was sexting with an 18-year-old senior student at the school.

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.

Records show the mother of the student contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between her son and Hoover. The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work, according to court documents.

Investigators say the text messages happened in March and April 2022, and at the time, the student was enrolled in more than one class where Hoover was the teacher.

Hoover was arrested Wednesday on one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. She was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

Currently, WCTV reports it is awaiting a response from the school after seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Update: 2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Foster kids across Georgia are sleeping in hotel rooms due to a shortage of foster parents.
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels
A teenage girl thought she was going to spend her break from school volunteering at a church...
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Fire Destroys Family Business & Community Staple
Fire destroys Moultrie family business and community staple
Fire
Disabled resident taken to hospital after fire at Albany apartment

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Governor: Trooper wounded in Maryland shooting; multiple victims
FILE - A worker in protective overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the...
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
WATCH: Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle in pond