Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

National average price of gas spikes to $5 a gallon

Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s...
Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The national average price of gas surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy.

This comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, driven by the rise in seasonal demand amid supply constraints.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes,” De Haan added.

According to AAA, people are still fueling up despite the high prices, but at some point, drivers may change their daily habits because of the increased costs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foster kids across Georgia are sleeping in hotel rooms due to a shortage of foster parents.
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels
The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
Fire
Disabled resident taken to hospital after fire at Albany apartment
Lack of supply in housing market causing increased property value
Lack of supply in housing market causing increased property value in Southwest Ga.
It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
APD investigating building wire theft

Latest News

WATCH: Disneyland employee ‘ruins’ proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St....
New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns
Officials said the mother moose charged at a man and seriously injured him. (KUSA, ARI...
Moose attacks hikers, dog in Colorado
R&B singer R. Kelly enters the Cook County Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, May 28, 2008, in...
Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison