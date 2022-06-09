Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More rain likely before weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A complex of showers and thunderstorms moved across SGA earlier today. Clearing through the afternoon gave way to upper 80s low 90s. through the evening rain mainly along the GA/FL line otherwise dry overnight.

More sunshine, mostly dry and hot as highs top mid 90s Friday. Into the evening, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will push in from the west gradually ending around midnight. With any strong storms expect frequent lightning and heavy rain.

This active weather pattern brings more rain Saturday before moving out early Sunday. Not a washout by any means but at least chances of rain keep temperatures near average low 90s through the weekend.

Next week forecast models show a dominate ridge of high pressure across the region. Summer-time heat peaks as highs rise from the low to upper 90s and feels like readings range between 100°-105°and higher.

The extended hot period comes with very little rain. Only isolated showers are likely each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Update: 2 killed in car, tractor trailer crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell Co.
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Foster kids across Georgia are sleeping in hotel rooms due to a shortage of foster parents.
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels
Fire Destroys Family Business & Community Staple
Fire destroys Moultrie family business and community staple
Fire
Disabled resident taken to hospital after fire at Albany apartment

Latest News

Next round of rain Friday evening
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday June 9
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More rain for the week