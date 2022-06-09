More rain likely before weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A complex of showers and thunderstorms moved across SGA earlier today. Clearing through the afternoon gave way to upper 80s low 90s. through the evening rain mainly along the GA/FL line otherwise dry overnight.

More sunshine, mostly dry and hot as highs top mid 90s Friday. Into the evening, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will push in from the west gradually ending around midnight. With any strong storms expect frequent lightning and heavy rain.

This active weather pattern brings more rain Saturday before moving out early Sunday. Not a washout by any means but at least chances of rain keep temperatures near average low 90s through the weekend.

Next week forecast models show a dominate ridge of high pressure across the region. Summer-time heat peaks as highs rise from the low to upper 90s and feels like readings range between 100°-105°and higher.

The extended hot period comes with very little rain. Only isolated showers are likely each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.