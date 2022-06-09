Inflation affecting South Ga. restaurants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Ella’s Top Coral has been a staple in the Valdosta area for over 40 years. They say the increase in food and supplies has caused them to make some changes within their restaurant. Their core values run on great food and great service.

They were voted " Best Burger” in town by The Valdosta Daily Times newspaper for the past several years. This family-owned business is run by Owner Ella Brown and general manager, Nick Perry.

Perry says pricing to keep their restaurants stocked has increased drastically.

“French fries, onion rings, okra, hamburger meat, even our paper products have increased as well. I’ll say it’s increased about 20 to 30 percent,” he says.

Food prices are up 8.5% higher than they were last year. Restaurants are forced to adjust to stay in business. However, some customers say inflation isn’t changing their minds about eating out.

“I mean, it is what it is. I mean everything goes up so you just got to go with the flow.” This is the attitude of many customers that spoke with us Thursday.

According to USDA, all food prices are predicted to continue to increase by over 5% by the end of the year.

