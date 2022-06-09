Ask the Expert
Flight delays irk some southwest Georgians

The primary airline for Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is Delta.
The primary airline for Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is Delta.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Travelling has become a hassle once again.

Thousands of flights across the nation have been canceled, and flying is as expensive as ever. Most of the people at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport WALB News 10 talked with haven’t had a problem with Delta in the past or even now. That wasn’t the case for everyone.

“The plane that I was on Friday. It was so small. I’m a big guy. I used to think that Delta was top of the line, but it has been really stressful with the delays,” said one man WALB spoke with.

He said he travels for work and goes through Southwest Georgia Regional almost every week for his job.

Recently, he said it’s different and it’s unprofessional. He’s planning on telling his work that he doesn’t want to fly Delta anymore.

“The communication? They’ve been slacking on that part too. Because now, you have to find your gate. They don’t even really put them on the tickets anymore with them,” he said.

Not everyone had negative experiences. A woman WALB talked to was traveling to interview for a job in Tifton. She’s never used Georgia Southwest Regional before, but she always trusts Delta airlines when she travels.

“Everything went smoothly, fortunately. Luckily, Delta is usually on time, and Delta, I’ve never had problems there,” she said.

A woman from New Jersey said she is a frequent flier and Delta is her go-to.

“Everything went smoothly today. In fact, on my last flight, the pilot helped me move my bags because I didn’t know where to put them,” she said.

WALB News 10 reached out to Delta for a response to issues some fliers were having and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

