Scattered showers & storms keeps heat seasonable
umbrella time and yard work probably not a good idea today as we'll see a good chance showers and storms are arriving mid morning west to mid afternoon East her
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
umbrella time and yard work probably not a good idea today as we'll see a good chance showers and storms are arriving mid morning west to mid afternoon East here and all of a smack in the middle of the day will be our best chance of showers and storms. So eight o'clock are mostly cloudy, very muggy. 78 by noon time we're at 81 with showers and storms most likely passing to our east by noon. 11 o'clock will be the prime time rain chance and then when little sunshine will pop back towards 91 can't rule out an isolated shower storm and humidity should be high so this heat index numbers will be in the mid 90s Today, your evening planner will should keep the rain chances down about 20% upper 80s to low 70s Tomorrow rain chances widely scattered tomorrow scattered as we go into Friday and Saturday and even early Sunday drier Monday and Tuesday and then the heat will take over Morning lows will come into the mid 70s Daytime highs into the upper 90s.

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

