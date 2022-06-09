Ask the Expert
Damaging fungus takes control of South GA crops

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia corn farmers are acting quickly as damaging fungus continues to spread.

If fungicides aren’t applied quickly to plants, it could spell trouble for farmers.

That’s why Bob Kemerait, a Plant Pathologist at the University of Georgia, wants all corn farmers to check their stalks.

“We have found southern rust in two counties. In Grady County and Wayne County Earlier this year more than I’ve ever seen it before,” Kemerait said.

Southern rust is more damaging than "common rust"
Kemerait said the cause of this stems back to months ago.

“Somehow the rust disease survived on corn or was reintroduced because of the winter we didn’t have,” Kemerait said.

According to the climate prediction center, temperatures were 3-4° above normal this past winter. This has made the fungus more active this year.

Agriculture experts said if it impacts farmers, it’ll impact consumers at the dinner table.

Kemerait said we should not expect a food shortage, but if farmers do not act, the problem will only get worse.

“Agriculture is such an important aspect in our community. Even if it doesn’t impact our food prices, it affects the bottom line for our farmers and it will affect all of us,” he said.

The problem farmers are facing is that fungicide is the main way to get rid of southern rust.

“To get rid of southern rust, you absolutely have to spray for it,” said Cale Cloud, ANR Agent for the Southwest District.

Cale Cloud alerts farmers of threats before they get out of hand.
Cloud’s job is to guide farmers about decisions on their crops. Since fungicide is the solution and their costs are not cheap, farmers are being hit hard.

Fungicide is also in short supply because of the supply chain and demand.

“We have timely fungicide applications. I don’t think it’s an issue but it’s an extra expense to treat. And it’s something we have to be really timely with,” said Adrian Morrell, a farmer in Mitchell County, said.

The good news according to Kemerait is that the southern rust doesn’t impact the sweet corn anyone finds at the grocery store as much.

“Sweet corn growers are already spreading very often to keep this out. Field corn growers do it less. Field corn often is used more for animal feeds,” Kemerait said.

Still, less feed available for cattle could hit on cattle farmers.

Kemerait said if not treated now, it could wipe out a huge yield this harvest season.

“If it enters early enough, I’ve seen it take out and cut out 80 bushels and acres,” Kemerait said.

