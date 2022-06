TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A crash on U.S. 82 in Terrell County has been reported.

Witnesses at the scene said a car collided with a semi-truck and then went into a ditch.

Randolph and Terrell county sheriff’s offices are on the scene.

WALB News 10 is in Terrell County on US 82, where a crash between a car and a semi truck is under investigation . Avoid that area, and we will bring you latest details on WALB.com. Posted by Jim Wallace WALB News 10 on Thursday, June 9, 2022

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.

