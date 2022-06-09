Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foster kids across Georgia are sleeping in hotel rooms due to a shortage of foster parents.
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels
The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
Fire
Disabled resident taken to hospital after fire at Albany apartment
Lack of supply in housing market causing increased property value
Lack of supply in housing market causing increased property value in Southwest Ga.
It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
APD investigating building wire theft

Latest News

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce ‘caravan of death’
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Charging decision due in police shooting of Patrick Lyoya
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St....
New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns