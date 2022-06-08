Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon says he’s adding to his family.

The father of seven said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year.

During an appearance on Angela Lee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids.

He also mentioned he tried celibacy but didn’t stick with it.

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.

A third baby born last June – Cannon’s youngest child, Zen – died from brain cancer in December at 5 months old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
APD investigating building wire theft
Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC Interim President
New Interim President appointed at ATC
Dr. Anthony Parker served as president of Albany Technical College for 27 years. During that...
Albany community remembers Albany Tech’s Dr. Anthony Parker
Foster kids across Georgia are sleeping in hotel rooms due to a shortage of foster parents.
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
Rare first edition of Harry Potter for sale
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’