Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More rain for the week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with a few showers earlier today. As a result highs ranged from the low 80s to mid 90s with very humid conditions. Areas along and east of I-75 with more sunshine had feels like readings in the upper 90s to 100.

Tonight the next complex of showers and storms pushes east bringing early morning rain into portions of SGA. This trends holds as a series of disturbances and a weak front sinks south across SGA.

Look for more rain Friday with chances rising Saturday afternoon. Enjoy a brief break from the heat with highs near average low 90s. Isolated showers Sunday but mostly dry with seasonal low 90s.

Next week forecast models have a dominate ridge of high pressure in place which results in hotter temperatures with very little rain. Highs top upper 90s with feels like readings 100°-105°+.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
APD investigating building wire theft
Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC Interim President
New Interim President appointed at ATC
Dr. Anthony Parker served as president of Albany Technical College for 27 years. During that...
Albany community remembers Albany Tech’s Dr. Anthony Parker
Foster kids across Georgia are sleeping in hotel rooms due to a shortage of foster parents.
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels

Latest News

Rain chances hold into the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday June 8
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Hot, humid and mostly dry