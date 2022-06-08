More rain for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with a few showers earlier today. As a result highs ranged from the low 80s to mid 90s with very humid conditions. Areas along and east of I-75 with more sunshine had feels like readings in the upper 90s to 100.

Tonight the next complex of showers and storms pushes east bringing early morning rain into portions of SGA. This trends holds as a series of disturbances and a weak front sinks south across SGA.

Look for more rain Friday with chances rising Saturday afternoon. Enjoy a brief break from the heat with highs near average low 90s. Isolated showers Sunday but mostly dry with seasonal low 90s.

Next week forecast models have a dominate ridge of high pressure in place which results in hotter temperatures with very little rain. Highs top upper 90s with feels like readings 100°-105°+.

