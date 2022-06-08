Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Live PD’ is returning to TV under new title, report says

The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On...
The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On Patrol: Live,” according to reports.(MattGush via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A once-popular reality TV show is being revived.

Variety reports producers of “Live PD” are bringing back the show’s live format under a new working title called “On Patrol: Live” that will air on Reelz.

According to the report, the show is scheduled to air live on Friday and Saturday nights starting later this summer.

The “On Patrol: Live” announcement comes two years after A&E reportedly halted production in the wake of protests against police brutality and concerns over coverage of police activity following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Big Fish Entertainment is said to again be behind the show’s new production along with Half Moon Pictures, which is devoted to crime and investigative series.

According to the report, Dan Abrams will also be back as host.

Previously, “Live PD” was a juggernaut for A&E, dominating cable ratings and spawning multiple spinoffs.

According to Variety, Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said he believed the new show would serve as “the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming.”

Police departments and sheriff’s offices featured on “On Patrol: Live” are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
APD investigating building wire theft
Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC Interim President
New Interim President appointed at ATC
Dr. Anthony Parker served as president of Albany Technical College for 27 years. During that...
Albany community remembers Albany Tech’s Dr. Anthony Parker
Foster kids across Georgia are sleeping in hotel rooms due to a shortage of foster parents.
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels

Latest News

Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
White House plays up summit initiatives amid no-shows
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots
GSW freshmen named to Jimmy Carter leadership program
GSW freshmen named to Jimmy Carter leadership program